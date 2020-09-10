UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Change In Law For Jadhav Case As Pakistan Asks India To Cooperate With Local Courts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

No change in law for Jadhav case as Pakistan asks India to cooperate with local courts

Pakistan on Thursday categorically dismissed any option to amend local laws on India's demand to allow its own lawyers to fight the case of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistani courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday categorically dismissed any option to amend local laws on India's demand to allow its own lawyers to fight the case of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistani courts.

"Pakistan will never accept any 'unreasonable demand' by India on Jadhav case," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at a weekly press briefing here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when asked if Pakistan was considering any relaxation in laws to accommodate the Indian demands.

The spokesperson said there was no other option for India but to "cooperate with Pakistani courts", which only permitted appearance of locally registered lawyers before the bench.

The case of Indian serving navy commander is under trial at the Islamabad High Court after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its verdict asked Pakistan for a "review and reconsideration" of death sentence announced by the military court.

"Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of IHC judgment," he said.

Chaudhri confirmed that Pakistan had received a reply from India in response to the offer for a third consular on recommendation of the IHC early this month. "However unfortunately, India still appears evasive on the issue," he said.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan had already given "uninterrupted and unimpeded" consular access to Jadhav and was ready to extend the same in future as well.

/More\932\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Lawyers Same Islamabad High Court From Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

10 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

32 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

40 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

48 minutes ago

Two held in theft case in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UK supermarket Morrisons hires 6,000 staff to meet ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.