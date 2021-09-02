No change in MDCAT exams schedule: PMC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said MDCAT exams would continue as per schedule across the country without any cancellation or delay at any of the examination center in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Medical Commission, the MDCAT exams were being carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC's centres from August 30th to September 30.

It said the Sindh High Court has disposed of the petition seeking cancellation of exams while Multan High Court order was specifically for one applicant who had asked for a reschedule and the court had directed PMC to suspend her exam and not cancel her MDCAT admission.

It said that any student appearing in a board of Intermediate and Secondary education (theory or practical) or medical admission test across the country and if the date of examination conflicts with the student's scheduled date for the MDCAT, student could now apply for rescheduling and their test would be rescheduled on account of conflict of their examination dates.

The PMC said a copy of the date sheet would be required along with the applicants and advised all such students to submit their application form at https://mdcat.pmc.gov.pk/ExaminationForm/Index It added that if MDCAT applicant needed to shift from their Pakistan test center to an international test center in Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Toronto, Chicago, or London, he or she should email to rescheduling@pmc.gov.pk.

It asked the applicants to follow guidelines for the MDCAT exam like bringing a printout of the roll number slip that has been emailed with verification.

All MDCAT applicants had been asked to bring original and valid identification documents.

The applicants had been asked to bring one of these documents CNIC, NADRA Smart Card, or Juvenile Card (if not available bring original slip from NADRA with details along with father's original CNIC and original matriculation or intermediate mark sheet with photo ID), NICOP, passport or original B-Forms (acceptable as a special provision along with father's original CNIC and original matriculation or intermediate mark sheet with photo ID).

The commission said any student with tests COVID-19 positive and their scheduled examination date was within a 10 DAY period from the date of their COVID-19 test would be allowed to skip the scheduled slot for the exam as long as the form is filled and submitted in advance.

It added an infected student would be required to submit a COVID-19 positive test report from any of the designated labs only which includes Shifa Laboratories (Islamabad), SKMH, Chughtai, AKU (Punjab), AKU, Indus, Chughtai, Ziauddin Hospital (Sindh), RMI, North-West Hospital, LRH (KPK), AKU, FJ Hospital (Balochistan), CMH Laboratories (Gilgit Baltistan) and CMH Laboratories (AJK).

It said the COVID-19 positive test report would be verified and cross-checked with the laboratory by PMC and that submitting a fake document would result in the cancellation of exam registration.

Examination would be scheduled within a vacant slot during the MDCAT and if no slots were available, a special exam would be conducted after the last date.

It added the applicants are required to bring a printout of the COVID-19 positive test stamped by the recommended laboratory which would be validated again before allowing entry into the examination centre.