No change in ministers' portfolios: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that he was satisfied with performance of his cabinet and no change in ministers' portfolios was imminent.

Briefing the media men on police reforms in Punjab at the Chief Minister's Office here, he said he was quite happy with the working of his team, adding, appointing ministers was the prerogative of the chief executive of the province.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding Police Reforms in Punjab. IGP Punjab briefed the Prime Minister on the reforms being introduced in the Punjab Police to improve image, performance of the police as per directions of the premier.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Information Minsiter Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minsiter for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat were also present during the media briefing.

To a question, the chief minister said police reforms were introduced in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, adding that it was important to improve people's perception about the police and that was only possible through overhauling of existing police system.

Responding to a query, Buzdar said reforms were being introduced in 'Thana Culture' and use of technology was being made besides many incentives for the police officials.

To another query, he said the government was all set to change jail manual after 104 years, adding that the changes would enable release of 300 prisoners besides 5000 prisoners would get parole due to change in the outmoded jail laws.

About performance, the chief minister said the government took prompt action in the Sahiwal tragic incident, adding it was the shortest time limit within which the Punjab government took action and it had no example in the past.

About the recent murders in police-custody, he said he had ordered inquiry in the cases and justice would prevail.

About reforms, he said Patwari culture as well as police culture would also be transformed. "Patwari will be given the title of village officer and we will also bring changes in the jurisdiction," the CM said and added that necessary changes were also being undertaken in board of Revenue and the report would be submitted within two weeks in this regard.

It was entirely difficult task to altogether change the 70 years old system.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government would soon present its one-year performance before the public, adding that ban on transfer and posting was imposed due to need, and it would be lifted if the need arose.

Earlier, IGP Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan briefed the media on the police reforms. He said Punjab Police Reforms would focus on police behaviors, accountability and corruption.

The IGP said the government was committed to automation of the police stations, adding the establishment of 'Khidmat Marakaz' and NADRA counters would ease pressure on the police stations and improve their working.

He said special counters were being set up in Pakistan embassies abroad in order to help overseas Pakistanis in the lodging of their complaints, adding that the processing time had been reduced from eight months to 15 days in case a complaint was lodged.

Arif Nawaz Khan said school of Investigation would start working by December 10, adding that it would teach police new techniques of investigation with the help of technology.

He said curriculum was being revised at all training institutes of police in order to bring about change in the attitude of police.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while talking to media, hailed the Punjab government's reforms agenda.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked IGP Punjab to address rising cases of child-abuse, pornography and rape in Punjab, adding that the premier had tasked Inspector General of Punjab to take strong measures and control such crimes in the shortest possible time.

She told the media men that the premier had desired to adopt international best practices available to improve performance of police in the province.

She said, "The premier has also desired to check any exploitation of women at police stations and directed to grant due respect as per our social and religious values."