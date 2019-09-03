UrduPoint.com
No Change In Pakistan's Nuclear Policy: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that while conflict should not take place between the two nuclear states, there was no change in Pakistan's nuclear policy.

In reply to a question, the spokesperson said that prime minister's comments on Pakistan's approach towards conflict between two nuclear armed states were being taken out of context.

