ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that while conflict should not take place between the two nuclear states, there was no change in Pakistan's nuclear policy.

In reply to a question, the spokesperson said that prime minister's comments on Pakistan's approach towards conflict between two nuclear armed states were being taken out of context.