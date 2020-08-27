UrduPoint.com
No Change In Pakistan’s Policy On Kashmir Issue: FO

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari says solution of the lingering dispute lies in granting right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the umbrella of the United Nations Organization.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) Pakistan did not change its policy on Kashmir dispute, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said on Thursday.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said solution of the lingering dispute lies in granting right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the umbrella of United Nations.

He expressed these views while addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The spokesperson called upon India to reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August last year, lift restrictions, release all the prisoners and revoke the draconian laws in the occupied territory. He said the domiciles issued post 5th August 2019 in the occupied valley should also be declared null and void.

He said New Delhi should allow unfettered access to UN Military Observer Group and human rights observers and organizations to the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said there cannot be durable peace and security in South Asia without resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He warned the world community to be cognizant of the dangerous consequences of India's belligerent rhetoric and irresponsible actions for peace and security in the region.

He said the world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiris.

When asked about Kulbushan Jadhav case, the spokesperson said Pakistan is committed to fully implement the judgment of International Court of Justice. He, however, lamented that India is trying to frustrate Pakistan's efforts in this regard. He said the judgment of the ICJ clearly states that the review and reconsideration of Jadhav's conviction will be as per Pakistani laws. He asked India to cooperate with Pakistani courts on the matter.

Responding to a question about the Afghan peace process, the spokesperson said it has reached a critical stage. He said Pakistan desires early start of the intra Afghan dialogue after addressal of the residual issues. He said Pakistan believes in an Afghan led and an Afghan owned peace process and it will continue to play the role of a facilitator in the peace process.

