No Change In Pakistan's Principled Position On Jammu And Kashmir Dispute: FO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:47 AM

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute: FO

Pakistan on Friday said there was no change in its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday said there was no change in its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated while responding to a media query.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated Pakistan's long-held position and support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions, the spokesperson maintained.

