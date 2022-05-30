UrduPoint.com

No Change In Pakistan's Stance On Palestine: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Leader of the House in the Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday reiterated that there was no change in Pakistan's policy in support of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday reiterated that there was no change in Pakistan's policy in support of Palestine.

"We are firmly committed to our principled stance on the Palestine issue and Israel," Tarar said while responding to a point of order in the Senate.

He categorically said,"We will continue to support the just struggle of the people of Palestine.

Our state policy on Palestine is very clear." Tarar said,"I will inform the House about the matter after having an official statement from the quarters concerned." After getting complete information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministries, he would be in position to tell the House in next session.

He questioned, "How can a Pakistani passport holder travel to any such country? Making an official statement on any such story of the newspaper is not an appropriate way."

