MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement did not change its stance about resignations.

Talking to media persons, JUI F chief said resignations had been collected by the members of PDM parties.

"PDM coalition is strong still and January 31 is deadline", he said.

Change in PDM's strategy did not mean change of stance, he maintained.

Fazal-ur-Rehman further remarked that phase of extending resignations tochairman's of respective assemblies was yet to come.