- Home
- Pakistan
- No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister
No Change In Provincial Bar Council Election Laws, Polls To Be Held On Time: Law Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 09:08 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Wednesday held a meeting with presidents and secretaries of various bar associations from the Sargodha Division
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Wednesday held a meeting with presidents and secretaries of various bar associations from the Sargodha Division.
The meeting was attended by representatives from Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhalwal, Mankera, Darya Khan, Isa Khel, Piplan, Shahpur, Silanwali, Bhera, and Kot Momin bar associations.
The Primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss matters related to the upcoming elections of the Provincial Bar Councils scheduled for this year.
Addressing the concerns, the Federal Law Minister made it categorically clear that no amendments will be made to the laws governing the Provincial Bar Council elections.
He emphasized that the elections will be held on time in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.
The meeting also included a discussion on ongoing and upcoming development projects for the legal community.
Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the legal fraternity and announced grants to various bar associations.
These financial grants will aid in the development and renovation projects of bar offices, ensuring a more conducive working environment for lawyers.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent environmental revival1 minute ago
-
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff1 minute ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza1 minute ago
-
8 illegal arm holders arrested17 minutes ago
-
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident17 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects17 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs17 minutes ago
-
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held17 minutes ago
-
Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle51 minutes ago