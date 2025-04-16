No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Wednesday held a meeting with presidents and secretaries of various bar associations from the Sargodha Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Wednesday held a meeting with presidents and secretaries of various bar associations from the Sargodha Division.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhalwal, Mankera, Darya Khan, Isa Khel, Piplan, Shahpur, Silanwali, Bhera, and Kot Momin bar associations.

The Primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss matters related to the upcoming elections of the Provincial Bar Councils scheduled for this year.

Addressing the concerns, the Federal Law Minister made it categorically clear that no amendments will be made to the laws governing the Provincial Bar Council elections.

He emphasized that the elections will be held on time in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The meeting also included a discussion on ongoing and upcoming development projects for the legal community.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the legal fraternity and announced grants to various bar associations.

These financial grants will aid in the development and renovation projects of bar offices, ensuring a more conducive working environment for lawyers.