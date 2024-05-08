Open Menu

No Change In Roti, Naan Prices : District Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A spokesperson for the district administration has issued a statement denying

any changes in the pricing of naan and roti.

The current official rates remained at Rs 16 for roti and Rs 20 for naan.

The spokesperson stated that there had been several rounds of negotiations with the Naanbai Association to discuss the pricing structure in accordance with the fluctuating costs of flour. However, no consensus has been reached to alter the pre-established prices.

The district administration warned that action would be taken against any violations

of the agreed pricing.

