No change in visa policy for IOJ&K residents: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commission in India continued to issue visas to residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in accordance with the visa policy of the government of Pakistan and related bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

The foreign office spokesperson in a press release on Sunday said, "There has been no change in the visa policy for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir." It termed certain media reports appearing in a section of media about changes in Pakistani visa for residents of IOJ&K as 'completely baseless and incorrect.

'The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi was also taking into cognizance the peculiar humanitarian situation, post August 5, in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while deciding on visa applications for the residents of the region.

"The High Commission is making all efforts to facilitate as much as possible, the genuine visa applicants, particularly those from IoJ&K. Those who fulfill the visa requirements continue to be issued visas as quickly as possible," it added.