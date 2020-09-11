No child be allowed to enter without mask: Saeed Ghani

Sindh minister for Education and Labor, Saeed Ghani on Friday said no child should be allowed to enter the school without mask and if any child is sick, he or she should not attend the school

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh minister for Education and Labor, Saeed Ghani on Friday said no child should be allowed to enter the school without mask and if any child is sick, he or she should not attend the school.

He said this while addressing the meeting held under his chairmanship here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Chairman RSU, Additional Secretary Education Dr. Fozia Khan, Asif Memon and district education officials.

The meeting was held to discuss in the detail the preparation of opening the schools in different phases from September 15 to 30 in the province.

Every educational institution will ensure to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the provincial minister said adding all precautionary measures including masks must be adopted that can help to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, it would be responsibility of district education officials and head masters of schools to ensure the implementation of SOPs, he said adding no teacher should be absent from schools on the excuse of illness, he added.

Sindh government has formed the committees at provincial level that would visit the schools to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the educational institutions, Education Minister said.

Already the education department has appointed the focal persons at District and Taluka levels, Sindh minister further said adding officials from education department have been included in the monitoring committees at DC levels.