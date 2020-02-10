No child death during 36 hours in Tharparkar: DHO

The District Health Officer (DHO) of Tharparkar, Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon in a statement Monday clarified that no death of any kid occurred during 36 hours as quoted by a section of media about the death of 3 children

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) of Tharparkar, Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon in a statement Monday clarified that no death of any kid occurred during 36 hours as quoted by a section of media about the death of 3 children.

He said that during the last 36 hours no death was reported across the district hospitals, adding news was taken from the statistics from previous death of children.

DHO further informed that during 36 hours only 27 ailing children were brought in hospitals.

They were admitted in different basic health centers where they were being provided all medical facilities.