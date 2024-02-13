Open Menu

No Child To Deprive Of Polio Vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday has said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign starts from February 26th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday has said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign starts from February 26th.

He emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams and fixed teams on the ground.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Divisional Anti-Polio Committee at his office here on Tuesday.

He said that polio physically weakens children and it is essential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

The Divisional Commissioner said that polio was a deadly disease and every child under 5 years of age must be given an anti-polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign.

He directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan along with their District Health Officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the national anti-polio campaign successful.

