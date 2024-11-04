No Cinema In City To Attract Audience
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
Some decades ago, every city in Pakistan was familiar with the cinema culture. Cinema-goers could be found in metropolitan cities and small towns as well
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Some decades ago, every city in Pakistan was familiar with the cinema culture. Cinema-goers could be found in
metropolitan cities and small towns as well.
Hyderabad was once famous for its cinema houses. There were more than 20 operational venues during its triumph.
Only a single cinema, Bambino, has survived the decline in cinema’s popularity. Bambino Cinema was established in 1974 by the Syed family, who owned similar facilities in Karachi and other cities in Sindh.
Bambino Cinema in Hyderabad used to be a famed venue for families to watch films in a community setting however going through a difficult time due to a lack of maintenance and declining revenue.
Bambino Cinema can accommodate 800 people. Currently, it hosts just 20-30 visitors. Kazim says that the cinema used to employ 30 people back in its prosperous days. Now there are just 10 employees left. Kazim says he was once offered a government job but turned it down hoping for a revival of the cinema. He says he regrets
his decision now.
As many as 25 popular cinema halls have either been demolished or closed in various parts of Hyderabad during the last few years.
The cinemas in Hyderabad city whose buildings were demolished included Rahat, Nishat, Shalimar, Odeon, Qaiser, Shams, Hilltop, Firdous, Elite, Capri, Venus, Koh-e-Noor, Chandni, New Majestic, Noor Mahal, Chiragh Mahal, Shaheen and Sangeet (Latifabad), Pakistan and Marvi (Kotri); however; only two cinemas Bombino and Shahab were also closed.
Head of Kamran Art Promoters Malak Yousuf Jamal recalling the golden era of Pakistani cinema said that Though Bambino cinema had been closed two years ago waiting for a sound contractor who could run the packed house smoothly to every extent by furnishing all equipment, hiring of staff, their salaries, food courts, lighting, seating arrangements, sanitation to make cinema glorious like in past so that people, particularly families, could visit the cinema.
He said that Bombino cinema was inaugurated with the film ‘Dekha Jaega’in 1974 starring Shahid-Babra and Directed by Jan Muhammad Juman and remained the main Theater for blockbuster Pakistani as well as English films and caught the attention of the audience.
Recent Stories
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..
Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..
‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad
CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons
SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC
Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident
One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident
Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing bills for judges incr ..3 minutes ago
-
Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad9 minutes ago
-
CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue6 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons4 minutes ago
-
SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival4 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms4 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC4 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident4 minutes ago
-
One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident4 minutes ago
-
PASTC demands legislation for protection of KP non-smokers health4 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy14 minutes ago