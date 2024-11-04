No Cinema in city to attract audience

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Some decades ago, every city in Pakistan was familiar with the cinema culture. Cinema-goers could be found in

Hyderabad was once famous for its cinema houses. There were more than 20 operational venues during its triumph.

Only a single cinema, Bambino, has survived the decline in cinema’s popularity. Bambino Cinema was established in 1974 by the Syed family, who owned similar facilities in Karachi and other cities in Sindh.

Bambino Cinema in Hyderabad used to be a famed venue for families to watch films in a community setting however going through a difficult time due to a lack of maintenance and declining revenue.

Bambino Cinema can accommodate 800 people. Currently, it hosts just 20-30 visitors. Kazim says that the cinema used to employ 30 people back in its prosperous days. Now there are just 10 employees left. Kazim says he was once offered a government job but turned it down hoping for a revival of the cinema. He says he regrets

his decision now.

As many as 25 popular cinema halls have either been demolished or closed in various parts of Hyderabad during the last few years.

The cinemas in Hyderabad city whose buildings were demolished included Rahat, Nishat, Shalimar, Odeon, Qaiser, Shams, Hilltop, Firdous, Elite, Capri, Venus, Koh-e-Noor, Chandni, New Majestic, Noor Mahal, Chiragh Mahal, Shaheen and Sangeet (Latifabad), Pakistan and Marvi (Kotri); however; only two cinemas Bombino and Shahab were also closed.

Head of Kamran Art Promoters Malak Yousuf Jamal recalling the golden era of Pakistani cinema said that Though Bambino cinema had been closed two years ago waiting for a sound contractor who could run the packed house smoothly to every extent by furnishing all equipment, hiring of staff, their salaries, food courts, lighting, seating arrangements, sanitation to make cinema glorious like in past so that people, particularly families, could visit the cinema.

He said that Bombino cinema was inaugurated with the film ‘Dekha Jaega’in 1974 starring Shahid-Babra and Directed by Jan Muhammad Juman and remained the main Theater for blockbuster Pakistani as well as English films and caught the attention of the audience.