No Citizen To Vote For PTI After May 9 Incident: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that no citizen will vote for Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and his party leaders who were found involved in a subversive activity held on May 9.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI chief is the mastermind of the May 9 mayhem, adding the government would take action against the PTI leaders for attacking security institutions.

In reply to a question about military courts, he said the decision would be taken by the state and the military courts about the criminals found involved in May 9 mayhem.

Commenting on the delay in general elections, he said, we are not planning to delay elections and it will be held as per schedule.

He said the caretaker set-up would organize the next elections in October or the first week of November. The election commission of Pakistan will hold the elections in a transparent manner.

To another question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister will arrive in Pakistan to lead the election campaign. He was optimistic that PML-N would win the general elections with a thumping majority.

