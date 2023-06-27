‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan, on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that there were currently no civilians being tried in military courts.

This statement was made during the fourth hearing of the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

A larger bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, is hearing the petitions against the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

During the previous hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had sought reassurance from the AGP that no trials of civilians would take place while the case was being heard in court. The AGP confirmed that there were no ongoing trials of civilians.

However, later in the evening, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated that proceedings against 102 individuals handed over for trial were already underway.

The government had announced that individuals involved in the violence that occurred on May 9, which resulted in the vandalism of government buildings and army installations, would be tried under army laws.

The petitions, filed separately by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former Chief Justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, seek a declaration from the apex court that military trials of civilians are unconstitutional.

During the hearing, the counsel for the PTI chief highlighted conflicting statements from the AGP and the ISPR DG regarding the ongoing trials.

The AGP maintained his earlier statement, while suggesting that the representatives of the Ministry of Defence could provide further clarification.

The CJP expressed his confidence in the AGP's statement and redirected the court's focus to the case at hand.

The lawyer for the petitioners argued that civilians should not be tried in military courts, emphasizing that the Army Act may not cover crimes committed by civilians. The bench observed that the circumstances had changed since previous judicial precedents were established in 1986.

The court also discussed the issue of civilians' internal relations with the armed forces, which could warrant their trial in military courts. The AGP mentioned that the inquiry was investigating allegations of internal facilitation from within the army.

The court raised questions regarding the law under which the cases of the accused were being transferred to military courts. The CJP noted the absence of an official Secret Act and requested assistance from the AGP in determining the offenses falling under the relevant section.

The bench stressed the need for transparency in exercising discretionary powers to allow trials of civilians in military courts. It was noted that, according to the F B Ali case, civilians could only be tried in military courts under the Army Act in war situations, while a constitutional amendment would be required for trials in non-war situations.

The PTI counsel argued that civilians should not be deprived of fundamental rights, and the court examined Section 2D of the Army Act, which applies to non-members of the armed forces who "influence" the forces' operations.

