No cloudburst yet, glacier melt to blame; fresh monsoon spell coming from Aug 26: Zaigham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaigham, on Monday clarified that Pakistan has not yet witnessed a cloudburst, attributing the recent flooding to rising temperatures causing glacier melt and river overflow and forecast a fresh spell of monsoon beginning on August 26.

Talking to a private news channel, Zaigham said the ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 23. He explained that this phase has brought widespread rainfall across various regions and is being closely monitored for any further developments.

He added that after a two-day gap, a fresh and more intense monsoon spell is likely to begin around August 26, primarily affecting the southern parts of the country, including Karachi and Balochistan.

Authorities have been advised to stay alert as heavier rainfall may increase the risk of urban flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas, he added.

He said this second phase of the monsoon spell was more intense, causing flooding in several areas and covering almost the entire country, with particularly heavy impact in the northern regions, adding, the increased rainfall, combined with glacier melt, significantly raised water levels in rivers, contributing to widespread inundation.

Responding to a query, he said there are three major reasons behind the worsening flood situation. First, deforestation remains a significant factor, as the removal of trees reduces the land's ability to absorb rainfall, leading to faster surface runoff and flooding.

Second, the local infrastructure has not been adequately updated, with many roads and drainage systems still made of concrete, which prevents water absorption and increases water accumulation.

Lastly, he pointed out that many people continue to build homes, hotels and structures near riverbanks and in flood-prone areas, putting lives and property at greater risk during heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

He stressed the need for long-term planning and sustained investment to effectively tackle the growing threat of floods.

He emphasized that large-scale tree plantation and the preservation of existing forests are essential not only for environmental balance but also for reducing the intensity and impact of future flooding events.