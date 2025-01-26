No clue to kidnapped ex-official in 36 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The police could not find any clue to whereabouts of allegedly kidnapped former additional commissioner Faisalabad, Malik Khadim Jilani, even after passage of 36 hours.

Around nine or 10 masked men had allegedly kidnapped the ex-official from his house is Sattukatla area of Lahore.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Malik Khadim Jilani’s wife.

According to the FIR, armed masked men locked the family in a room and robbed them. The accused took 22 tolas of jewelry, Rs. 1.5 million in cash, seven mobile-phones, five passports and other valuables. The accused also drove away a vehicle while leaving.

The police said a police team was working to recover Malik Khadim and they would get success soon.