No Clue To Kidnapped Ex-official In 36 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The police could not find any clue to whereabouts of allegedly kidnapped former additional commissioner Faisalabad, Malik Khadim Jilani, even after passage of 36 hours.
Around nine or 10 masked men had allegedly kidnapped the ex-official from his house is Sattukatla area of Lahore.
The police registered a case on the complaint of Malik Khadim Jilani’s wife.
According to the FIR, armed masked men locked the family in a room and robbed them. The accused took 22 tolas of jewelry, Rs. 1.5 million in cash, seven mobile-phones, five passports and other valuables. The accused also drove away a vehicle while leaving.
The police said a police team was working to recover Malik Khadim and they would get success soon.
Recent Stories
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No clue to kidnapped ex-official in 36 hours7 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar7 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies17 minutes ago
-
Drug Inspector raids warehouse, recovers counterfeit medicines36 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University hosts SIBAU MUN 3.0: “World Yearns for Peace”37 minutes ago
-
CM praises security forces for eliminating 30 terrorists37 minutes ago
-
Youth conference on “21st century youth problems and their solutions” to begin in Karachi on Jan ..37 minutes ago
-
SACM reviews issues in NA 130, directs immediate action47 minutes ago
-
Body of female lawyer recovered from canal in Hafizabad57 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against unfit vehicles in full swing57 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court57 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation continues57 minutes ago