No coastal area is under any treat from cyclonic storm Tauktae: PMD

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2021) Pakistan Meteorological Department says presently, none of the country's coastal area is under any threat from cyclonic storm Tauktae.

According to the advisory posted on the department's website, the cyclone has gained more strength and moved north/northwest at 18 kilometers per hour during the last 12 hours and lay centered at a distance of about 730km south of Thatta and 800km south/southeast of Karachi.

It advised the fishermen of Sindh to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea till Thursday.

It said the system is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by tonight or tomorrow morning.