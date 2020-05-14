No collective Itikaf this year as COVID-19 pandemic looms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :As the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak enters in last 10 days, limited number of faithful has started observing 'Itikaf' (meditative seclusion) after the "Asr" prayer in across the country mosques amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Standard Operating rocedure (SoPs) agreed between the government and Ulema last month, the persons of over 50 years age are not allowed to observe Itikaf in mosques.

Itikaf is a spiritual retreat in Islamic ritual in which believers seclude themselves to engage solely in acts of worship and keep away from worldly dealings, especially during the last ten days of holy Ramazan.

The coronavirus pandemic had altered the rituals and rhythms of centuries-old traditions and practices. The minimum faithful has been allowed to observe Itikaf aimed at containing�the spread of the pathogen.

The Itikaf observers have been asked to strictly follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus. The interior ministry has also announced strictly adhering to those 20 point SOPs during Eid gatherings.

Coronavirus has forced the government to disallow collective Itikaf in religious seminaries and mosques.

However only fifteen persons will observe Itikaf at Faisal mosque this year, as comparing to 1,500 every year, by strictly following the SOPs. Coronavirus test of Moatakafeen is must before sitting for Itikaf in Faisal mosque.

Itikaf is an intensive worship, which also involves confinement of women to a small place inside a mosque or in the home.

In most of the mosques, Sehar and Iftar is provided to Moatakafeen by the mosque management. Special lectures have also been arranged for the Moatakafeen.

Collective Itikaf of Minhaj-ul-Quran has been cancelled this year.

Special arrangement have been made for Motakafeen (Aitekaf observers) to impart them education about 'Fiqhai' problems besides lectures from religious scholars.

Itikaf sitting is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings of the Allah Almighty. Men observe Aitkaf in small cubicles, set up by hanging large clothsheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner orquite place in the home which is not frequently visited by others.