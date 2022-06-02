No collective political will heart of governance challenges in SA: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Experts Thursday said that the absence of collective political will was at the heart of governance challenges in South Asian countries, particularly in Pakistan.

These view were asserted by a panel of experts and academicians while addressing an event titled 'Issues of Governance and Developments in South Asia with a Focus on Pakistan's Political and Social Developments' here at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), said a news release issued here.

Discussing various developments in Pakistan over the years, the panelists were of the view that while there were varying levels of improvements across various sectors, the pace of development in Pakistan had been painfully slow.

They underlined that it was predominantly due to its issues but not limited to persistent rise in corruption, maladministration and misuse of resources by successive governments.

The panelists comprising Ambassador Ghalib Iqbal, Dr Salma Malik, Assistant Professor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Taimur Shamil, a renowned journalist and Faisal Karim Kundi, former Deputy Speaker shared their opinions that politics in Pakistan had turned into a contest of sloganeering and polemics against political opponents, overshadowing the actual aim of serving the people and developing policies and frameworks to improve their livelihoods.

The solution to some of the main governance challenges lied in developing people-centric policies and approaches instead of needless political point scoring. Considering that Pakistan had the world's fifth largest population, any reforms to governance infrastructure had to prioritize optimal utilization of the human resource, especially the youth, they added.

Furthermore, given that the challenges to governance were spread across several sectors including poverty alleviation, development, education, and economy, all stakeholders in Pakistan needed to develop a collective political will in order to address the challenges troubling the country.