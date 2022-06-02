UrduPoint.com

No Collective Political Will Heart Of Governance Challenges In SA: Experts

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

No collective political will heart of governance challenges in SA: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Experts Thursday said that the absence of collective political will was at the heart of governance challenges in South Asian countries, particularly in Pakistan.

These view were asserted by a panel of experts and academicians while addressing an event titled 'Issues of Governance and Developments in South Asia with a Focus on Pakistan's Political and Social Developments' here at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), said a news release issued here.

Discussing various developments in Pakistan over the years, the panelists were of the view that while there were varying levels of improvements across various sectors, the pace of development in Pakistan had been painfully slow.

They underlined that it was predominantly due to its issues but not limited to persistent rise in corruption, maladministration and misuse of resources by successive governments.

The panelists comprising Ambassador Ghalib Iqbal, Dr Salma Malik, Assistant Professor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Taimur Shamil, a renowned journalist and Faisal Karim Kundi, former Deputy Speaker shared their opinions that politics in Pakistan had turned into a contest of sloganeering and polemics against political opponents, overshadowing the actual aim of serving the people and developing policies and frameworks to improve their livelihoods.

The solution to some of the main governance challenges lied in developing people-centric policies and approaches instead of needless political point scoring. Considering that Pakistan had the world's fifth largest population, any reforms to governance infrastructure had to prioritize optimal utilization of the human resource, especially the youth, they added.

Furthermore, given that the challenges to governance were spread across several sectors including poverty alleviation, development, education, and economy, all stakeholders in Pakistan needed to develop a collective political will in order to address the challenges troubling the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption World Education Faisal Karim Kundi Event All Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

3 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

40 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

59 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.