No colossal loss in Wazirabad warehouse fire incident: Pakistan Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday clarified that there was no big loss in the fire incident which erupted in Haripur Bund wood-sleeper warehouse and scrap store near Wazirabad on Sunday.

The Pakistan Railways in its statement issued here said that the district administration and the Pakistan Army reached the spot well in time and extinguished the fire.

Pakistan Railways' Open Line Chief Engineer Shah Rukh and acting Chief Executive Officer PR Dost Ali Leghari reached the scene and supervised the efforts to controle the fire.

In this connection, DIG Operation PR Azhar Rasheed Khan has constituted a committee which would look into the matter and submit its report in few days.

Besides, the CIA Railway Lahore Division has also been directed to investigate the matter and submit its report on daily basis. The elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice, it said.