UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Colossal Loss In Wazirabad Warehouse Fire Incident: Pakistan Railways

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:59 PM

No colossal loss in Wazirabad warehouse fire incident: Pakistan Railways

The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday clarified that there was no big loss in the fire incident which erupted in Haripur Bund wood-sleeper warehouse and scrap store near Wazirabad on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday clarified that there was no big loss in the fire incident which erupted in Haripur Bund wood-sleeper warehouse and scrap store near Wazirabad on Sunday.

The Pakistan Railways in its statement issued here said that the district administration and the Pakistan Army reached the spot well in time and extinguished the fire.

Pakistan Railways' Open Line Chief Engineer Shah Rukh and acting Chief Executive Officer PR Dost Ali Leghari reached the scene and supervised the efforts to controle the fire.

In this connection, DIG Operation PR Azhar Rasheed Khan has constituted a committee which would look into the matter and submit its report in few days.

Besides, the CIA Railway Lahore Division has also been directed to investigate the matter and submit its report on daily basis. The elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice, it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fire Army CIA Haripur Wazirabad Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

9 minutes ago

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

26 minutes ago

India goes on back foot on Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court asks Ministry of Defence to submit c ..

2 minutes ago

PTI has one-week time to save Punjab govt

38 minutes ago

German Military Interpreter Goes on Trial for Spyi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.