No Commencement Certificate Issued To VRG: PTA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:25 PM

No commencement certificate issued to VRG: PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that it has not issued the commencement certificate to Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) for commercial operations of AMA Scheme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that it has not issued the commencement certificate to Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) for commercial operations of AMA Scheme in Pakistan.

According to a press release of PTA, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, VRG has even not been awarded any Third Party Service Provider (TPSP) license.

PTA advised general public not to undertake any commercial activity till all the license conditions for commercial launch of AMA scheme have been met by VRG as per TPSP License.

PTA has already directed VRG to immediately stop any such commercial operations in relation to AMA scheme until PTA issues commencement certificate to VRG.

