No Comments On The Matter Of Rana Sana Ullah: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Wed 03rd July 2019

No comments on the matter of Rana Sana Ullah: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that he will say nothing on the matter of Rana Sana Ullah adding they have always respected courts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that he will say nothing on the matter of Rana Sana Ullah adding they have always respected courts.Talking to the media men outside the accountability court on Wednesday, PPP senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said PPP has always respected court decisions and will continue to do so in the future, I will offer no comment on the matter of Rana Sana Ullah.

