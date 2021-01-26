UrduPoint.com
No Commission, Fee For Farmers At 32 Vegetable Markets In South Punjab

Tue 26th January 2021

No commission, fee for farmers at 32 vegetable markets in South Punjab

Out of total 42 vegetable markets in South Punjab, farmers were provided 32 for selling commodities without commission or fee, informed Additional Secretary Agriculture Barak Ullah Khan on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Out of total 42 vegetable markets in South Punjab, farmers were provided 32 for selling commodities without commission or fee, informed Additional Secretary Agriculture Barak Ullah Khan on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting at Agriculture Secretariat, he said the government was offering every possible facility to extend relief to the farmers and as well as the masses.

He directed officials concerned to take action against illegal vegetable markets and said reforms were being introduced in the markets.

On daily basis, fee schedule and commission details were being displayed in the markets, he said.

He directed officials to ensure regular cleanliness in the markets. Similarly, steps should also be taken to discourage encroachment and ensure maximum plantation, he maintained.

