No Comparison Between Occupied Jammu And Kashmir And AJ&K: AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that he doesn't bother his head about what his political opponents think, but what is more important for him is to continue his mission of serving people of the state.
The AJK Prime Minister said this while addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of roads from Toli Peer Cross to Ali Sujal and Chora Gally Road in Rawalakot district of Poonch division late Sunday.
Anwaar said that it was an injustice and totally unjustified to compare the situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir with that of the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where essential fundamental freedoms and the basic human rights of the people remain critically suppressed, where the entire Kashmiri political leadership remains incarcerated, and a media blackout continues to stifle independent voices.
So far as the civil liberties are concerned, the PM said that there was no comparison between IIOJK and Azad Kashmir, where people enjoy civil liberties, the PM added.
The AJK PM continued that it was quite unfortunate that the problems faced by the people in this mountainous area have been overlooked in the past. "People have been deliberately kept backward," he said, adding that the present government cannot be held accountable for the wrongs done in the past, but "we will do everything to solve the problems being faced by the people in the area.
"
"I am aware of the health problems here, so I am announcing a civil dispensary for the area," he said, adding that roads would be constructed all across Poonch to improve connectivity. He said that measures would be taken to improve education and healthcare in the region. He said that the problems faced by the people in this area were by and large economic in nature.
"The problems will fade away if the economic conditions of the people improve," he maintained.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq, while addressing a public meeting at Ali Sujal, said that there was an urgent need to end uncertainty and restore people's trust in state institutions. Asking his political rivals to win the hearts of the people with the power of character and public service, the PM said that rather than wasting time criticizing the government, they should take steps to end the backwardness of the people.
Terming protection of national security as his government's mission, the PM said, "We have to live by distinguishing between good and evil."
APP/ahr/378
