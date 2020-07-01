UrduPoint.com
'No Comparison Of Past Corrupt Politicians With Sincere PTI Leadership' : Shandana Gulzar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:42 PM

'No comparison of past corrupt politicians with sincere PTI leadership' : Shandana Gulzar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Shandana Gulzar Khan Wednesday said that there can be no comparison of PTI sincere leadership with that of past corrupt politicians who had looted national wealth and found involved in corruption cases including foreign funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Shandana Gulzar Khan Wednesday said that there can be no comparison of PTI sincere leadership with that of past corrupt politicians who had looted national wealth and found involved in corruption cases including foreign funding.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said both corrupt parties of PML-N and PPP had gifted Pakistan with a culture of uncivilized behaviour, record corruption cases and destroyed national institutions for which the people of Pakistan would never forgive them.

"Opposition is working on its nefarious agenda instead of doing politics on real issues, she said, adding, opposition cannot digest approved budget 2020-21 based on progress and prosperity.

She advised PPP and PML-N leaders to refrain from criticising the premier, adding, Pakistan under his leadership was getting stable day by day and the opposition instead of creating hurdles must play their democratic role in and out of the parliament.

She asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government to smoothly run the Parliament matters and provide relief to the people of country.

Replying a Question, she commented that despite economic instability, the current Federal Budget 2020-21 is aimed at providing maximum relief to the masses, especially those who are living below the poverty line.

All the opposition parties in the country should set aside their personal differences and get united for the sake of national interests, she urged.

Talking about Sugar Mafia, she said the PTI leadership is not hesitatant to take any strict action against those involved in the sugar scandal as it is the first dispensation which has made an inquiry report on the matterpublic.

She emphasized that the PTI government would take on all the mafias in the country one by one and everyone will be held accountable even if there would be our own people as part of it.

