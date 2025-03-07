No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim has denied reports claiming that he has filed a complaint against Secretary Labour Rafiq Qureshi or requested his removal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim has denied reports claiming that he has filed a complaint against Secretary Labour Rafiq Qureshi or requested his removal.

Terming the media reports as baseless, misleading, and contrary to facts, he clarified that all departmental affairs are being conducted in accordance with rules and regulations.

A spokesperson for the labour Minister stated that all development projects within the department are carried out with the approval of the relevant authorities. He further clarified that the ongoing digitization project and the advertisement for the procurement of motorcycles are being processed as per official procedures, leaving no room for any irregularities.

The minister also emphasized that there is complete coordination between him and the Secretary of Labour, and all matters within the department are being handled with transparency and legal compliance. He condemned attempts by certain elements to create controversy and spread false information to tarnish the reputation of the department. “Sindh Government and the Labour Department are committed to the welfare of workers across the province. We reject any baseless allegations and urge the public not to believe in misleading propaganda,” the minister stated.

The spokesperson reiterated that the department is working diligently for the betterment of laborers and ensuring that all welfare initiatives are implemented effectively.

