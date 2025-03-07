- Home
- Pakistan
- No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Sha ..
No Complaint Filed Against Labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister For Labour And Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM
Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim has denied reports claiming that he has filed a complaint against Secretary Labour Rafiq Qureshi or requested his removal
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim has denied reports claiming that he has filed a complaint against Secretary Labour Rafiq Qureshi or requested his removal.
Terming the media reports as baseless, misleading, and contrary to facts, he clarified that all departmental affairs are being conducted in accordance with rules and regulations.
A spokesperson for the labour Minister stated that all development projects within the department are carried out with the approval of the relevant authorities. He further clarified that the ongoing digitization project and the advertisement for the procurement of motorcycles are being processed as per official procedures, leaving no room for any irregularities.
The minister also emphasized that there is complete coordination between him and the Secretary of Labour, and all matters within the department are being handled with transparency and legal compliance. He condemned attempts by certain elements to create controversy and spread false information to tarnish the reputation of the department. “Sindh Government and the Labour Department are committed to the welfare of workers across the province. We reject any baseless allegations and urge the public not to believe in misleading propaganda,” the minister stated.
The spokesperson reiterated that the department is working diligently for the betterment of laborers and ensuring that all welfare initiatives are implemented effectively.
Recent Stories
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
18 power looms caught stealing electricity
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..
Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal
China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination
No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..
Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme
DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management during Ramadan
China's economic resilience, openness bring opportunities to the world: Global e ..
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan7 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate7 minutes ago
-
18 power looms caught stealing electricity7 minutes ago
-
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives7 minutes ago
-
Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal2 minutes ago
-
No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Sha ..2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management during Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case7 minutes ago
-
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Sirohey laid to rest in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Information Minister7 minutes ago
-
49 Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during raids7 minutes ago