No compromise in duty negligence: Director ATH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Thursday said there would be no compromise on negligence in professional duty.

He said on Wednesday night during his surprise visit to the hospital where he checked the attendance of the doctors and other staff on duty.

During the visit to ATH Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed made a detailed review of various wards including the Gynecology Department, bathrooms of the Peads Department, cleanliness of the wards and the attendance of the staff in the wards.

He said that negligence during duty hours will not be tolerated in the hospital under any circumstances, for the past many years, the cleanliness and maintenance of the hospital have not been addressed due to which a lot of work is needed in the hospital.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed issued orders to the Head of Maintenance Department, Aminullah Gandapur to fill the shortage of water to ensure the flow of water at all times in the MCHC and to fill all the water tanks of the MCHC building of the hospital.

The hospital Director while inspecting bathrooms regarding cleanliness issued strict orders to DDMS MCHC Farooq Shah that he will not compromise on cleanliness in the hospital due to the negligence of the concerned officers and staff on duty.