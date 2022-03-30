UrduPoint.com

No Compromise Made On Law & Order Situation: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 06:55 PM

No compromise made on law & order situation: Commissioner

Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji said that no compromise would be made on law and order situation and protection of life and property of the people was the first priority

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji said that no compromise would be made on law and order situation and protection of life and property of the people was the first priority.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting regarding the security of the celebrations of 562nd Urs of Syed Bilawal Shah Noorani alias Shah Noorani. A large number of concerned officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Kalat Division while addressing the officers said that thousands of zaireen from all over the country would attend Shah Noorani's Urs celebrations every year saying that it was the responsibility of the administration to provide foolproof security and other facilities to the zaireen. "No compromise will be made on protection of life and property of the people", he noted.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilias Kabzai said in the briefing that the security plan for the 562nd Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Syed Sakhi Shah Bilawal Noorani, which would be started on April 4 till April 18, 2022 in Ramazan.

He said in this regard, plan has been prepared in consultation with Lasbela District Administration and its implementation would be ensured at all costs saying that all visitors to Shah Noorani from all over the country are our guests.

"Protection of their lives and property and providing them all facilities are the top priorities of the government", he said in the meeting and added that doctors and paramedics teams in all BHUs have been alerted, including provision of emergency ambulance services and medicines, despite CCTV Camera, Walk through Gate will provide dynamic services under the supervision of district administration.

Commissioner Kalat Division approved security arrangements for Urs and made other important decisions.

Related Topics

Law And Order Kalat Khuzdar Lasbela April All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas i ..

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Government

58 seconds ago
 Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - ..

Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beve ..

'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beverages'

1 minute ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

1 minute ago
 Speakers underline need for strict implementation ..

Speakers underline need for strict implementation of laws to end violence agains ..

3 minutes ago
 CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water suppl ..

CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water supply system

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.