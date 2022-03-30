No compromise made on law & order situation: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji said that no compromise would be made on law and order situation and protection of life and property of the people was the first priority.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting regarding the security of the celebrations of 562nd Urs of Syed Bilawal Shah Noorani alias Shah Noorani. A large number of concerned officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Kalat Division while addressing the officers said that thousands of zaireen from all over the country would attend Shah Noorani's Urs celebrations every year saying that it was the responsibility of the administration to provide foolproof security and other facilities to the zaireen. "No compromise will be made on protection of life and property of the people", he noted.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilias Kabzai said in the briefing that the security plan for the 562nd Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Syed Sakhi Shah Bilawal Noorani, which would be started on April 4 till April 18, 2022 in Ramazan.

He said in this regard, plan has been prepared in consultation with Lasbela District Administration and its implementation would be ensured at all costs saying that all visitors to Shah Noorani from all over the country are our guests.

"Protection of their lives and property and providing them all facilities are the top priorities of the government", he said in the meeting and added that doctors and paramedics teams in all BHUs have been alerted, including provision of emergency ambulance services and medicines, despite CCTV Camera, Walk through Gate will provide dynamic services under the supervision of district administration.

Commissioner Kalat Division approved security arrangements for Urs and made other important decisions.