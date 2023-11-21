No compromise made on standard of constant development projects: Provincial Secretary Minority Affairs Dawood Khan Bazai

Provincial Secretary Minority Affairs Dawood Khan Bazai on Tuesday said that corruption and interference in development projects would not be tolerated under any circumstances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Provincial Secretary Minority Affairs Dawood Khan Bazai on Tuesday said that corruption and interference in development projects would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that the development projects approved in PSDP would be completed in due time, and no one would allow the use of substandard material.

He expressed these views while reviewing the Old Age and other development projects located in Nawan Kili and the development projects located in Isa Nagri. The concerned authorities gave a briefing in this regard.

Dawood Khan Bazai, said that there would be full cooperation with the Christian and Hindu communities and any inappropriate behavior towards them could not be tolerated, rather, he would play his full role in solving their problems.

He said that time and circumstances require that the ongoing development process would be completed on time as the Caretaker Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have clear orders to complete the projects that are currently underway. He said that no compromise would be made on the timely completion of projects.