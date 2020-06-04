No compromise on accountability against corrupts: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Thursday said no compromise on accountability across the board against the corrupts and plunderers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Thursday said no compromise on accountability across the board against the corrupts and plunderers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed with its promise from day one to hold accountability against looters to recover the looted national exchequer from them, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were champions of the corruption and looted the country's wealth ruthlessly.

Both the last governments had destroyed the national institutions including Steel Mill by doing massive corruption while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was endeavoring to revamp the institutions, he added.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against corrupts elements transparently. No single scandal of corruption was reported against the present government during the ongoing tenure, he concluded.