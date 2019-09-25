No compromise on accountability of corrupt: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the government would never compromise on accountability of the corrupt.

Chairing a meeting to review GSP plus status at the Governor's House here, he said the government was committed to root out corruption, oppression and injustice from the country, adding, "Transparency is our ideal." Additional Secretary Ministry of Commerce Javed Akbar Bhatti, Joint Secretary Ayesha Makhdoom and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Govenror Punjab said Pakistan was implementing more than 27 international conventions including human rights, religious harmony, child labor, labor rights, environmental protection and good governance as part of GSP Plus status given to Pakistan and more efforts were being exerted to fully comply with these conventions.

He said steps were being taken for economic growth of the country, adding the government was focused on real performance rather than gimmicks.

He said economic decisions were based on reality and facts to introduce reforms in economy in order to provide relief to the masses.

He said conducive environment was being provided to the foreign investors with more and better facilities.

He said Pakistani exports to Europe had rapidly increased after GSP Plus status and for exports growth Pakistan government was taking solid steps through a comprehensive policy.

He further said Pakistan image was getting better on international front after due action by Pakistan government against crimes like corruption.

He said steps taken by the government against corruption, world was now considering Pakistan's economy as corruption free and this had boosted the confidence level of the investors.

The Governor said that public had to go undergo tough times after government's tough decisions to revive economy, but now economic condition was better and moving in the right direction.