No compromise on accountability of corruption, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Awa nays that those who never dare to utter single word in their entire political period are now criticizing amendment in NAB law. She adds that amendment was introduced to give relaxation to those who are not corrupt.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) “Those who are calling “NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2019) as mother of “National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) have also got benefits from anti-graft body,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Monday.

“Those whose tongue forgot to speak are now criticizing the changes in NAB law,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan. She said the corrupt would not be given any relief in NAB Ordinance. “The honest leaders have been given relaxation,” she stated.

She expressed these views after inaugurating a photographic exhibition in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the special assistant said that the opposition parties have not read the ordinance carefully.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Awan stated that the needy people were being provided food and shelter. “Provision of shelter to homeless people who are suffering from severe cold reflects PM Khan’s feelings for the poor,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan. “Foundation of new Pakistan has been laid down on the basis of feelings for others,” she said adding that “welfare of humanity is the mission of Imran Khan’s life,”. Prime Minister Imran Khan, she further said, was working for the betterment of the downtrodden segment of the society.