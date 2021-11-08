No compromise on accountability process in AJK: PM Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that there would be no compromise on accountability, although a certain element was becoming bottleneck in that way in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that there would be no compromise on accountability, although a certain element was becoming bottleneck in that way in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) .

He said Azad Kashmir would be made corruption free society according to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to journalists at a dinner hosted by PTI leader Sardar Amjad Jalil in the federal metropolis Sunday night.

He said the tempo of developmental activities would be accelerated for the socio economic well-being of the people of the state and added that construction of roads for the promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir were the priorities of the government.

He said a comprehensive development programme was being launched in the state and work on all major mega developmental projects would start soon and added that revolutionary steps would be taken to provide jobs to educated youth in Azad Kashmir.

He urged the journalistic community of AJK to encourage the positive steps of the government and point out the excesses and shortcomings in the society.

The prime minister said that a 500 billion rupees package from the Federal government would not only redress the grievances of the people of Azad Kashmir but help accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the region and help create jobs for the educated youth .

The prime minister said that Steps were being taken for the promotion of tourism and agriculture in Azad Kashmir and efforts would be made to connect all the important cities with road network and improvement of major highways.

He said a biometric system had been introduced in government schools in Azad Kashmir to check the attendance of teachers.

The prime minister said that for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir, the Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir had sent secretaries to the Line of Control to ascertain the problems of the people living at the line of control.

He said that according to the vision of Imran Khan the present government was taking solid steps to make Azad Kashmir a corruption free society and would ensure the provision of merit and justice to the people.