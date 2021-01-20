UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Availability Of Doctors, Medicines, Cleanliness In Hospitals: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

No compromise on availability of doctors, medicines, cleanliness in hospitals: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that attendance of doctors, availability of medicines and provision of necessary facilities would be strictly monitored in all hospitals.

She was chairing a meeting to review arrangements of cleanliness, medicine availability, doctors attendance and other administrative issues of the Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdra at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department here.

The Health Minister said that absence of officials during duty hours was regrettable, adding that an action would be taken against officials showing poor performance. She said that an official who got his pay from taxpayers money, should serve only people.

She said the government spent billions of rupees to facilitate people in public sector hospitals. She directed to ensure the provision of all facilities including the repair of lifts at the Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdra, and said its Dialysis Units must be made fully functional.

The Minister directed the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department to fulfill the human resource requirements of the hospital. She directed the department to ensure surprise visits of all hospitals and said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted on cleanliness, availability of medicines and treatment of patients.

"Good quality treatment of patients in public sector hospitals is top priority of the government," she said.

Earlier, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed and Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail apprised the minister of the situation at the Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdra.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shirin Khawar, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Mian Zahidur Rehman, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, doctors and staff of the Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdra attended the meeting.

