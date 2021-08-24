UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Clauses Of Media Development Authority Bill: Fawad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary says the government will welcome suggestions on the remaining clauses of the proposed bill.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said no compromise would be made on the clauses of Media Development Authority (MDA) bill regarding fake news and the rights of journalists.

Talking to the office bearers of various journalists’ bodies including Fourth Pillar International, Pakistan Federal Union of the Journalists (Professional) and Young Journalist Association in Islamabad on Tuesday, he however said the government will welcome suggestions on the remaining clauses of the proposed bill.

The Information Minister said laws of five countries were studied for the establishment of the Media Development Authority. He said this authority will have two departments of Media Complaints Commission and Media Tribunal. He said there should be no control of government on these departments and an independent commission will be establishment for recruitment in them.

The Information Minister said the government has made payments of seven hundred million rupees to the media houses but they are still not paying salaries to their workers.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said it is the first time that the government has earmarked funds for Digital Media.

On the occasion, the journalists’ bodies said they decided to approach Competition Commission of Pakistan against the ongoing media campaign on Pakistan Media Development Authority.

They clarified that all the bodies representing the journalists have not rejected the proposed bill for establishment of Pakistan Media Development Authority. He said some bodies could not be allowed to protect the interests of media owners.

The office bearers of the journalists’ bodies said the PTI is the first government which has taken steps for the protection of rights of media workers.

