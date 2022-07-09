No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: Hamza Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that no compromise will be made on cleanliness arrangements in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that no compromise will be made on cleanliness arrangements in the province.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that timely disposal of animal waste should be ensured in all big and small cities across the Punjab and special attention should be given on cleanliness of streets and neighborhoods. "In case of any negligence, strict action will be taken against the officer concerned", he added.

He emphasised that all tasks should be performed with coordination and planning for ensuring a clean environment. All deputy commissions and officers of solid waste management companies should make certain field visits on EId-ul-Azha to review the cleanliness plan, he added.

The chief minister said that it was a joint responsibility of institutions concerned to provide a clean environment and facilities to masses, adding that he would personally supervise all arrangements made on Eid-ul-Azha.

He directed that the complaints of the citizens about cleanliness should be redressed immediately and no stone should be left unturned for providing a clean environment to masses on Eid.

He directed that all possible facilities should be provided to the visitors coming to cattle markets, adding that the plan to avert dengue and Congo outbreak must be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that all resources should be utilised for best quality arrangements for cleanliness.

The CM also directed for providing facilities to the people visiting tourist destinations including Murree, during the Eid holidays. Effective steps should be taken for improvement of traffic situation on roads leading to Murree from Islamabad and the tourists should be kept aware of traffic situations, he added.

Hamza said that implementation of a special plan for smooth traffic should be ensured and senior police officersshould personally monitor it. He said that the administration officers must adopt a zero tolerance policy to stop overcharging of hotels and parking locations and strict action should be taken against people involved in such activities.