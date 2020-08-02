UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Cleanliness Of All Cities: CM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:40 PM

No compromise on cleanliness of all cities: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday warned no compromise would be made on cleanliness of provincial capital as well as all other cities of the province and strict action would be taken against the delinquent officials.

In a statement here, he had ordered the administration to carry out operation cleanliness in an effective manner on all Eid days.

He said that vehicles deputed on cleanliness should visit streets and roads, adding that all possible resources had been provided for the purpose.''It is our joint responsibility to keep the environment clean and citizens should approach the cleanliness cell for removal of animal waste after the sacrifice,'' he added.

The chief minister also ordered the Water and Sanitation Authority for disposal of rainwater from some low-lying areas of the city and sought a report in this regard.

