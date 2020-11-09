UrduPoint.com
No Compromise On Construction Quality Of New Schools: Shahram

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that construction of new schools and upgradation should meet quality and standard as per proper approved designs.

He issued these directives to KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KPESED), Monitoring staff and Construction and Works (C&W) and other concerned departments to check quality of construction work on new schools.

Shahram Khan said that classrooms in new schools should be airy having proper lighting system. He said it will be responsibility of Monitoring Unit of KPESED to inspect construction work according to approved design adding that Design Engineer would also be the part of monitoring system.

He warned strict action against those constructors who found involved in using substandard material during construction of new schools. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Annual Development Plan and school Designs.

Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Hashmat Khan, Chief Monitoring Officer, District Education Officers, C&W Engineers and other officers attended the meeting.

He also directed C&W to prepare modern designs for construction of schools meeting all requirements of students and teaching staff. He said that more space should be allocated for greenery and plantation in the designs of new schools and construct better quality schools at lower cost.

He directed concerned department to submit a report pertaining to ongoing construction in schools of villages Kaalu Khan and Kaalu Dhair.

He said that provincial government was committed to provide quality education in schools along with constructing new institutions. He said that Finance Department would be consulted to fill all vacant posts for teachers besides recent advertisement for recruitment of 20,000 teachers would be completed on merit basis.

