No compromise on corruption, accountability process: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday reassured that no compromise would be made on corruption and accountability process.

Those involved in looting national money and corruption cases would face imprisonment, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for publishing report on sugar mafia before public besides, highlighting irregularity issues in power sector projects, he added.

Expressing serious concerns over weak policies of last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said that most of the public sector institutions including PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills were going into losses during the era of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had taken hard decisions for streamlining the system in every sector.

Murad Saeed said the reforms were being made in every sector adding that people had given heavy mandate to the government of Imran Khan for eliminating corruption.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the person involved in TT scandal had given guarantee for Ex Prime Minister.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan as Prime Minister had raised the plight of Kashmiri people twice at the forum of United Nations' level.

The minister said that over 100 billion rupees had been allocated for alleviating poverty under Ehsaas program.

Hydro power projects and construction of water reservoirs to generate cheap electricity in the country had been launched by the PTI government, he stated.