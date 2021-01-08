No compromise on corruption, says Gardezi

Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that PTI government would never compromise on corruption

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that PTI government would never compromise on corruption.

Talking to journalists here, he said that PTI was given mandate by masses in general elections to curb corruption in every walk of life.

He said that previous rulers made money and assets by damaging national exchequer. He said that PTI government took action against corrupt elements. He said that the Opposition leaders were holding public gatherings and taking out rallies in order to protect their financial gains. He, however,said that investigation into corruption cases of the Opposition leaders would remain underway.