UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Compromise On Corruption, Says Gardezi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:49 PM

No compromise on corruption, says Gardezi

Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that PTI government would never compromise on corruption

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said that PTI government would never compromise on corruption.

Talking to journalists here, he said that PTI was given mandate by masses in general elections to curb corruption in every walk of life.

He said that previous rulers made money and assets by damaging national exchequer. He said that PTI government took action against corrupt elements. He said that the Opposition leaders were holding public gatherings and taking out rallies in order to protect their financial gains. He, however,said that investigation into corruption cases of the Opposition leaders would remain underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Money Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Thailand confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases

9 seconds ago

Bahrain reaffirms special relationship with Pakist ..

11 minutes ago

EU doubles BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine order to 600 mn ..

1 minute ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Senate witnesses heated debate on NAB's role in ac ..

2 minutes ago

Commandant Malakand Levies terms role of 1122 vita ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.