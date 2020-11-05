(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the IT Ministry is not in the favor of any type of ban on social media applications but there will be no compromise on country's integrity, security and national interests.

Chairing the 9th meeting of PM Task Force on IT & Telecom here the minister said propaganda against state institutions, hate speech, objectionable material and activities against Islamic and social values would not be tolerated on any platform.

He said that ban on any application was not the solution of any problem but it was vital to bring social media platforms in the ambit of rules and regulations, said a press release.

The Minister said our policies were beneficial for foreign investors and we were fully in favor of innovation in the field of technology.

The meeting also discussed Universal Service Fund (USF) projects for the provision of broadband services in unserved areas of the country and the participants expressed satisfaction on the projects.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Prof Dr. Atta ur Rehman, Co-Chairman of PM Task Force on IT & Telecom were also present in the meeting.