UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Compromise On Country's Integrity, National Interests: Amin Ul Haque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

No compromise on country's integrity, national interests: Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the IT Ministry is not in the favor of any type of ban on social media applications but there will be no compromise on country's integrity, security and national interests.

Chairing the 9th meeting of PM Task Force on IT & Telecom here the minister said propaganda against state institutions, hate speech, objectionable material and activities against Islamic and social values would not be tolerated on any platform.

He said that ban on any application was not the solution of any problem but it was vital to bring social media platforms in the ambit of rules and regulations, said a press release.

The Minister said our policies were beneficial for foreign investors and we were fully in favor of innovation in the field of technology.

The meeting also discussed Universal Service Fund (USF) projects for the provision of broadband services in unserved areas of the country and the participants expressed satisfaction on the projects.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Prof Dr. Atta ur Rehman, Co-Chairman of PM Task Force on IT & Telecom were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

36 seconds ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

58 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.