No Compromise On Country's Sovereignty, Integrity: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday said Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf would continue political struggle for supremacy of democracy and no compromise would be made on the country's integrity and sovereignty

He said KP was the stronghold of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Peshawarites would again repose full confidence in the leadership of former Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Talking to media persons after inspecting arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Imran Khan tonight, the Chief Minister said that PTI was the most popular political party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it's people are standing with Imran Khan like a solid rock.

He said Imran Khan was launching its new Movement from Peshawar and would announce some 'surprises' in today's public gathering.

Accompanied by former Governor Shah Farman, the Chief Minister said the joint opposition leaders in KP has completely failed in their no confidence motion bid against him.

Mahmood Khan said there was no room in politics for those elements who sold their conscious and they would face people wrath in the general election.

