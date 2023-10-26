No compromise on deportation of illegal immigrants after deadline: warns Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday gave an unwavering message that the government would not compromise on repatriation of illegal immigrants in Pakistan after the deadline ending on October 31st.

In a stern and resolute press conference, the interior minister said that according to the repatriation plan, all provincial governments, including the government in federal capital, Gilgit Baltistan and special areas, “Holding Centers” would be established to retain all illegal immigrants.

Females, children and senior citizens would be given special care in those holding centers and the government will ensure provision of food, security and medical care for all detained in those centers, said the minister.

He said that no one would be sent to jail but to their holding centers and those who have no documents to stay would be deported from the centers to their respective countries after necessary documentation.

The minster said that the illegal immigrants would only be allowed to take Rs. 50,000 cash per family with them however if they wished to take more money to their country, they would have to use banking channel.

The government will take strict action against local Pakistanis who will facilitate illegal foreigners in any shape, minister warned adding that this act would be a violation of law.

He said, NADRA is collecting data of those involved in theft by making fake ID cards and stern action would be taken against those officials. The government will also confiscate such properties purchased on fake ID cards, said the minister.

He said the state has complete data of all illegal immigrants which was collected through geo fencing.

The state knows their whereabouts whether they are living in villages or metropolitan cities therefore, the government once again appeal to them to voluntarily return to their countries otherwise they will face hardships when arrested by the government agencies.

Bugti said that the government would welcome the investors in Pakistan who will come along with legal visa and required documents but those who were living illegally and had established businesses will sent back with full force and their business will be confiscated.

For those complaining about mistreatment, the ministry has established a complaint cell with a hotline number where they can lodge their complaints, said the minister adding that all forces were directed to ensure no manhandling or mistreatment and ensure the dignity of women and elderly citizens in a firm way but no illegal immigrant will be left behind.