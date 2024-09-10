Open Menu

No Compromise On Dignity Of Parliament: Ayaz Sadiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday held a meeting with leaders and members of parliamentary parties to address the matter of recent arrests from the premises of Parliament.

During the meeting, the leaders condemned the events of previous night and urged the Speaker to take action on the issue.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the issue collaboratively and agreed on the need to establish a comprehensive protocol for handling such incidents in the future.

Terming the reported arrests highly distressing, he said that the respect of all the members of Parliament was of paramount importance. He assured that there would be no compromise on the dignity of Parliament.

The Speaker issued a directive for an immediate and thorough investigation into the arrests.

He summoned the Inspector General of Police (PIG) of Islamabad to his office to inquire about the incident and instructed him to ensure that the arrested members were produced in the Parliament in accordance with legal procedures.

He also gave special instructions to the IGP to ensure respectful treatment and provide the best facilities to the arrested members, and sought a detailed report of the incident.

It was told that a complete investigation into the incident was underway, and footages of the event were also being obtained.

Maintaining the sanctity and respect of Parliament was his top priority, the Speaker reiterated.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers and members of the Parliament, including Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Noor Alam Khan, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Syed Aminul Haque, Amjad Ali Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Ali Muhammad Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and others.

