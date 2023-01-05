UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Discipline: DIG Sukkur

Published January 05, 2023

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Thursday directed the police officers to perform their duties according to the constitution and law. He said that there will be no compromise on the discipline of the force.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the DIGP Sukkur said that eliminating crimes while ensuring the safety of people' lives and property should be top priority, in which any omission will be intolerable. He said that crime control will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of the officers.

