No Compromise On Financial Discipline In Universities: KP Governor

Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman to discuss various administrative, financial and other affairs of public sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the meeting, it was decided to establish the administration of universities purely on professional basis meeting international standards.

Governor Shah Farman appreciated inclusion of five government universities in the world's rankings.

He said long with teaching and research, the field of administration is also very important.

He said for the first time 30 public sector universities have approved their budgets which is progress towards financial discipline in universities.

The governor said no compromise will be made on financial discipline in government universities.

Kamran Bangash said the provision of the best higher education facilities and opportunities is top priority of KP government.

He said resources being utilized Khan for quality higher education in the KP.

Kamran Bangash lauded role of Khyber Medical University to deal coronavirus pandemic, adding the university has acquired the capacity of 15,000 corona tests on daily basis.

He said 3,000 people are being vaccinated daily at mass vaccination center setup at the Khyber Medical University.

