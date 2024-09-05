Open Menu

No Compromise On Health, Education: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Loralai, Miran Balochon Thursday emphasized that health and education are non-negotiable areas that require utmost attention. He stressed the doctors and teachers must perform their duties diligently, ensuring the well-being of citizens, particularly in healthcare.

Addressing a monthly meeting of the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), Baloch urged healthcare professionals to provide quality services, including free treatment and essential medicines to all patients.

During the meeting, he also acknowledged the challenges faced by the health department, including staff and medicine shortages, and assured support in addressing these issues.

Baloch on this occasion, also commended PPHI's efforts and highlighted the critical role of healthcare workers in providing primary care and referrals to higher-level facilities.

He reiterated the Balochistan government's commitment to prioritizing health and education, warning against any negligence in these sectors.

Dr Abdul Ahmed Lahari, the district health officer, Dr Farhan Kakar, the DSMP PHI, Dr Abdul Halim Othmankhil, the deputy district health officer, and other medical professionals attended the meeting. Personnel from paramedics also took part.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed by DSM Dr Farhan Kakar on the monthly performance, as well as the staff and medication shortages and other issues encountered.

APP/myd/378

