No Compromise On Health, Education: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM
LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Loralai, Miran Balochon Thursday emphasized that health and education are non-negotiable areas that require utmost attention. He stressed the doctors and teachers must perform their duties diligently, ensuring the well-being of citizens, particularly in healthcare.
Addressing a monthly meeting of the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), Baloch urged healthcare professionals to provide quality services, including free treatment and essential medicines to all patients.
During the meeting, he also acknowledged the challenges faced by the health department, including staff and medicine shortages, and assured support in addressing these issues.
Baloch on this occasion, also commended PPHI's efforts and highlighted the critical role of healthcare workers in providing primary care and referrals to higher-level facilities.
He reiterated the Balochistan government's commitment to prioritizing health and education, warning against any negligence in these sectors.
Dr Abdul Ahmed Lahari, the district health officer, Dr Farhan Kakar, the DSMP PHI, Dr Abdul Halim Othmankhil, the deputy district health officer, and other medical professionals attended the meeting. Personnel from paramedics also took part.
The Deputy Commissioner was briefed by DSM Dr Farhan Kakar on the monthly performance, as well as the staff and medication shortages and other issues encountered.
APP/myd/378
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 1.25 bln fraud: Court remands two accused in NAB custody3 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Defence Day with fervor3 minutes ago
-
Kisan Facilitation Counters introduced to empower farmers3 minutes ago
-
Raja Farooq Haider condoles demise of A.G. Noorani3 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoDs PESCO asked to take action against incidents of illegal grid stations takeover in KPK12 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to women's college13 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's armed forces demonstrated courage, bravery, valor on Sep 06, 1965: Mayor Karachi23 minutes ago
-
AJK President honors Pakistan's brave Armed Forces on Defence Day23 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme33 minutes ago
-
Nankana Sahib authorities gear up to evict illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions33 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for global action on Kashmir33 minutes ago